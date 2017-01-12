4 Members of WV Family Dead After Accident on Route 50 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

4 Members of WV Family Dead After Accident on Route 50

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (1/12/17 at 1 PM):

Four members of a Salem-area family died after a multiple-vehicle accident Wednesday evening on Route 50, according to Chief Deputy Scott Lattea of the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

One man, one woman, one boy, and one girl were killed. Another man who was in the pickup truck is in critical condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to Lattea.

The driver of the flatbed truck was treated and released from the hospital, Lattea said.

Lattea said the pickup truck was traveling west when it went across the median into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with the flatbed truck. 

Viewers have called in to our sister station WBOY to express concern about this stretch of Route 50, near the Raccoon Run Road intersection. Many people said the turn is too sharp and that the speed limit should be reduced. Some people also commented that water sits on the road, making it more likely that someone will hydroplane.

Lattea said he believes a barrier of some sort would be beneficial in that area. "They have definitely helped on I-79," Lattea said. 

ORIGINAL:

Four people are dead after a multiple-vehicle accident on Route 50 in Harrison County. 

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, a full-sized, four-door pickup truck collided with a commercial flatbed truck on Route 50 near Raccoon Run Road.

Four people inside the pickup truck were killed, and another person in the pickup truck, who sustained serious injuries, was transported to the hospital, according to Matheny.

An additional two people were also transported to the hospital: the driver of the commercial flatbed truck and a driver of a third vehicle. 

There is no word on what role the third vehicle played in the accident. 

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department will be conducting accident reconstruction to determine the cause of the accident.

Harrison County 911 officials said Route 50 eastbound will be closed indefinitely.

