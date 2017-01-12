UPDATE: Malden Road Will be Shut Down Through Early Evening Due to Accident

A pickup truck struck two power poles and a fire hydrant in Malden today, dispatchers confirmed.

The accident occurred on the 4300 block of Malden Drive has closed the road.

Dispatchers say the road will be shut down for at least 5 hours so that AEP can make necessary pole and line repairs.

No major injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

According to the driver of the truck, he tried to avoid an oncoming car, hit one power pole, rolled over, and hit another power pole.

96 customers are currently without electric, and will be until new poles are replaced.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and Malden Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.