Email scam targets Netflix customers

Here is a heads up if you use Netflix .

Law enforcement  and cyber security experts are warning that there’s a new scam targeting Netflix customers in the United States. The scam is trying to get the personal information and credit card data of the users.

FireEye, a cyber security company, said this week that there’s a sophisticated phishing campaign that sends an email to Netflix users asking them to update their membership information. Clicking the link sends the user to a website that looks like the real Netflix login page.

The fake page asks for the following information:

  • Name on credit card
  • Card Number
  • Card Expiration Date
  • Card Security Code
  • Social Security Number

Netflix says it will never ask for users’ personal information in an email, including billing info, social security number or password.

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

