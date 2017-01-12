Kanawha County Schools servers hacked with ransomware

Today, the Kanawha Country Board of Education announced that they recently learned their school server was hacked with a ransomware program.

Ransomware is a type of harmful software that encrypts computer data until a sum of money is paid to the hacker.

Some documents were encrypted and made inaccessible to staff. The information technology department has been attempting to the restore the server from backups, including the public website.

According to the Kanawha County Board of Education's Facebook page, their main site is currently down.

A Kanawha County Board of Education representative said that no student, teacher, or staff information was accessed during the hack.

They are working to the resolve this immediately.