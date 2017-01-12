Multiple Accidents Reported on Interstate 64 Thursday

UPDATE: 6:39 p.m. Thursday, January 12th, 2016

Westbound lanes have been reopened following a vehicle accident at mile marker 49.5 westbound near Institute.

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m. Thursday, January 12th, 2016

Another serious vehicle accident has occurred on Interstate 64 within the last half hour.

This two vehicle accident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 49.5 westbound near the Institute accident.

Dispatchers say that traffic has backed up almost to Dunbar.

Injuries are reported, but it is unclear how many people were injured, or the extent of the injuries.

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12th, 2016

Westbound lanes have been reopened following a four vehicle wreck.

ORIGINAL: 4:45 p.m. Thursday, January 12th, 2016

Interstate 64 has been closed westbound as a result of a crash.

The wreck was reported at 4:25 p.m. at mile marker 44, which is one mile west of the Nitro exit.

Four vehicles are involved in the wreck

At this time, all westbound lanes are shut down due to the wreck.

The injury statuses for the occupants of these vehicles is unknown at this time.