House Significantly Damaged in Kanawha County

Fire crews worked for hours to put out a three-story house fire in Kanawha County Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of Smith Road.

Crews were still clearing the scene at 7:00 p.m. Crews also say that there is the possibility that several pets may have perished in the blaze.

Fire crews say that significant damage was reported in the interior of the home, and that it is believed to have started near the kitchen or garage.

There were no injuries in the fire reported.

Fire crews Alum Creek Fire, Malden Fire Loudendale Fire, and Davis Creek Fire responded to the blaze.