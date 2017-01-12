Kanawha County Schools employee disappointed to be leaving posit - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Schools employee disappointed to be leaving position amid funding cuts

CHARLESTON, WV -

It was a tense week for many Kanawha County School employees. 

The school system saw a large drop in student population and because of that they lost state funding for 72 positions for the next fiscal year. 

This week the employees affected by the cuts heard the news.

Coming to Horace Mann Middle School every day is more of a privilege to Michael Hunt than it is a job. 

"I never got up in the morning saying oh my I've got to go to work and that is just the way I look at it all the time," Hunt said. 

But this week like many employees across the county the classroom aide found out some heartbreaking news. His position was one of the ones cut. 

"It is just one of the facts of life that comes," Hunt said.

Hunt said he will have an opportunity to apply for similar jobs at other schools in the county. For now he is trying to stay positive. 

Nearby Putnam County saw their student population drop by only 50 students. At this time they do not anticipate having to make any staffing cuts.  

