Boone County Ambulance Authority Lays Off 5 EMTs

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
In a heated meeting on January 12th, the Boone County Ambulance Authority Board of Directors moved to lay off five full-time EMTs. Those employees will be moved back to part-time status. 

The B.C.A.A. Board of Directors also moved to consolidate ambulance stations in the Madison and Racine areas in order to save money.

"We have lost so much on our levy that we just could not operate the way that we are accustomed to operating," said Bryan Justice, Director of the B.C.A.A.

In total, the ambulance authority is down nearly $900,000 on levy collections since 2011. 

In the meeting, board members brought up other ways to save money, including taking away some benefits that employees currently have. The B.C.A.A. currently pays more than 90% of their employee health benefits. Some employees say, considering their low salaries, they can't afford to pay more.

"If they go to 50%, I think it is like $440 a month. It is impossible in this field. You just can't afford it," said Joe McCormick, and EMT for the B.C.A.A. 

There is also a hiring freeze for all ambulance positions within the county in order to save money.

The B.C.A.A. plans to hold a special finance meeting on February 2nd at 6 o'clock. 

