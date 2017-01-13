Crickets make leap in demand as a protein

The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening.
IHOP is offering a special deal for its 59th anniversary today.
Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced plans for this year's 10-day State Fair at the fairgrounds in Fairlea, Greenbrier County. The fair is scheduled Aug. 10-19. The department has posted a calendar. The department says it will host wine tastings, honey extraction demonstrations and stakeholder meetings. The fair's country store will feature state-grown products. ...
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A hallway at a Kentucky jail is being transformed into a playroom for children visiting an incarcerated relative. Boyle County Jail Chaplain Tom Grugel told WKYT-TV that he came up with the idea after seeing six or seven visiting children sitting in chairs and just staring at restroom doors. He says plans call for a mural along the walls, a TV, children's furniture, crayons, teddy bears and toys. Grugle says donations for th.
(WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen. According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car. As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie cont...
Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a wreck involving only two small children. Deputies say that a 5-year-old boy drove his parent's car with his 2-year-old brother inside in the Red House area of Putnam County around 10 a.m. Monday. They say the child drove the vehicle from Bronco Junction Road all the way to the 4400 block of Grandview Ridge Road, a distance of around 2 miles. At that point, the child veered off the roadway and...
The family of Madison Coe, 14, authorized the release of her last image sent via text message before she died while staying with her dad.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.
Police say a man fatally beat a 3-year-old girl with a bamboo rod and a cellphone cord because she couldn’t correctly answer questions about numbers and then soiled her pants.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for Child Abuse/Neglect, one person for Sexual Assault, and two people for obstructing and resisting arrest.
Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.
Three Ohio residents face multiple drug charges after Florida authorities say they left a 6-year-old boy alone at a rest stop on Interstate 95.
The Hurricane Police department is asking for your help identifying two shoplifting suspects.
