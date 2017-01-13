Conference to focus on WV flood recovery efforts - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Conference to focus on WV flood recovery efforts

Posted: Updated:
wvpublic.org/ wvpublic.org/

By  - A conference at Marshall University will focus on long-term recovery efforts following last summer's devastating flooding in West Virginia.

The conference will be held Friday at Marshall's Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington.

Marshall says there will be four panels of speakers from government, business, higher education and nonprofit groups. Co-hosting the conference is the group West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Gov.-elect Jim Justice will be the keynote speaker. Also expected to attend are Tom Wooten, who wrote a book on the rebuilding of New Orleans neighborhoods following Hurricane Katrina; and Steve Eddy, the former city manager of Moore, Oklahoma, where a 2013 tornado killed 24 people.

The June floods in West Virginia killed 24 people and destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, businesses, roads and bridges.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

    McDonald's is Hiring for Elkview Reopening

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-07-18 17:23:05 GMT

    The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening. 

    The McDonald's restaurant in Elkview, West Virginia say they are ready to hire for their reopening. 

  • IHOP offering 59 cent short stack for 59th anniversary

    IHOP offering 59 cent short stack for 59th anniversary

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:49:21 GMT

    IHOP is offering a special deal for its 59th anniversary today. 

    IHOP is offering a special deal for its 59th anniversary today. 

  • Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza

    Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-07-18 07:01:53 GMT

    Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

    Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.