People escape apartment fire in Huntington

Federal regulators say an accident that killed a coal miner in Pike County happened because a conveyor belt didn't have adequate safety guards.

Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.

The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a wreck involving only two small children. Deputies say that a 5-year-old boy drove his parent's car with his 2-year-old brother inside in the Red House area of Putnam County around 10 a.m. Monday. They say the child drove the vehicle from Bronco Junction Road all the way to the 4400 block of Grandview Ridge Road, a distance of around 2 miles. At that point, the child veered off the roadway and...

Have you seen this woman? The Parkersburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman wanted for felony kidnapping.

Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.

The coroner said that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital and that the toddler drowned in a private pool.

Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near 40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Authorities tell WOWK that one person was airlifted after an ATV accident Saturday afternoon. Cedar Grove and Pinch Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance service. The accident involved a teenage girl near Sanderson in Kanawha County. The patient had to be airlifted to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.