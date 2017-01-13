Kroger begins online ordering at West Virginia grocery

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (AP) - The Kroger grocery chain says it has begun online ordering in West Virginia at its market in Barboursville.

Customers can order groceries by computer or mobile device then pick them up at store curbside the same day without leaving their vehicles.

George Anderson, E-Commerce Manager for Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division, says customers say their usual weekly shopping takes 90 minutes, and ClickList can cut it to 20 minutes.

According to the company, West Virginia regulations prohibit selling alcohol, tobacco and pharmacy prescriptions. Hot foods also are excluded.

Using the service carries a $4.95 service charge that Kroger says it's waiving for each customer's first three orders.

The store has added 20 jobs in Barboursville shopping for customers, assembling orders and delivering groceries to curbside cars.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.