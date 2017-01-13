NASA Conducts Spacewalks to Upgrade ISS Power System

NASA conducted one and is conducting a second spacewalk to perform a complex upgrade to the International Space Station’s power system.

On January 4th, 2017, NASA held a news conference at the Johnson Space Center in Houston to preview the pair of planned spacewalks

NASA’s Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson conducted the first spacewalk on Jan. 6th, 2017.

The second spacewalk, on January, 13th, 2017, is being performed by Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.

The Crew members are working on the right side truss of the space station, installing adapter plates, and hooking up electrical connections for six new lithium-ion batteries. The batteries were delivered to the station in December.