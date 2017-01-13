Portsmouth Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Abusing Toddler

The Portsmouth Police Department arrested a man for kidnapping a 2-year-old boy early this morning.

Officer James Bell went to the 1700 block of Kendall Avenue at around 2:30 AM on January 13th, 2017. There was a report of a man holding a 2-year-old boy away from his mother while trying to extort money to buy drugs with.

Officer Bell spoke with Jamie Reed, 21. Reed told him that her boyfriend, Jerad Stanley, 24, who lives with her, was holding her son in their apartment and refused to let her in or let her have the boy, until she gave him money to buy drugs. Reed told Bell that Stanley said if she called the Police he would kill the child.

Officer Bell requested backup and was joined by Lt. Jason Hedrick and SSU Police Officer Eddie Combs. Officers attempted to enter the apartment to check on the welfare of the child. When the officers attempted to enter the apartment with a pass key, they found that the doors had been barricaded from the inside.

Officers forced their way in to the apartment and found the boy lying on a mattress in an upstairs bedroom, under a blanket. Officers immediately noticed multiple injuries on the child and Portsmouth Ambulance was called to the scene to provide medical treatment for the child.

Officers found Stanley hiding in a closet in the same room as the child. Stanley had buried himself under a pile of clothes trying to hide from officers.

Stanley was taken into custody by officers and transported to the Portsmouth Police Department for questioning.

The 2-year-old was transported to the Southern Ohio Medical Center Emergency Room for initial treatment and then taken to Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. The injuries are severe, but they are not considered to be life threatening.

Stanley was charged with:

Kidnapping a felony of the first degree

Endangering and Abusing a Child, a felony of the second degree

2 counts of Felonious Assault, a second degree felony

Stanley was transported to the Scioto Count Jail where he was held until his arraignment in Portsmouth Municipal Court this morning.

The case will then be presented to the Scioto County Grand where it is expected that additional charges will be filed.

The investigation has been assigned to Lt. Mike Hamilton of the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Division.

Anyone that may have information concerning the investigation is encouraged to contact Lt. Hamilton in the Detective Division at 740-354-1600 or the Police Department dispatch line at 740-353-4101.