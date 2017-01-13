Structure fire breaks out in Putnam County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Structure fire breaks out in Putnam County

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m., January 13th, 2017

According to a representative from the Winfield Police Department, the fire has now been extinguished.

The fire started at roughly 10 a.m. on Connie Lane in Winfield. 

The fire appears to have started as a result of a heated bathroom fan malfunctioning.

No one was reported to be injured, and the house sustained damage but appears to be in standing condition.

ORIGINAL:

Putnam County dispatchers confirmed a working house fire in Winfield happened this morning, January 13th, 2017.

They say the fire broke out around 10:02 a.m. on Connie Lane in Winfield.

It is unknown whether anyone has been injured at this time.

Several crews are responding to the fire.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

