AP Source: Trump aide in frequent contact with Russia envoy - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

AP Source: Trump aide in frequent contact with Russia envoy

Posted: Updated:

By JULIE PACE
AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior U.S. official says the Obama administration is aware of frequent contacts between President-elect Donald Trump's top national security adviser and Russia's ambassador to the United States.

The official says the contacts happened on the day President Barack Obama expelled dozens of Russian officials from the U.S. and imposed sanctions as punishment for election-related hacking. The official says the administration is also aware of contacts between Trump adviser Michael Flynn and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at other times as well.

The day after Obama announced sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would not retaliate. Trump praised him for his restraint.

Flynn's conversations were first reported by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius. The official was not authorized to confirm the contacts publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • House panel lifts ban on slaughtering horses for meat

    House panel lifts ban on slaughtering horses for meat

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-07-18 20:13:49 GMT

    A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.

    A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.

  • 2 more GOP Senators oppose health bill, killing it for now

    2 more GOP Senators oppose health bill, killing it for now

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:17 AM EDT2017-07-18 07:17:07 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- The latest GOP effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare" was fatally wounded in the Senate Monday night when two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the legislation strongly backed by President Donald Trump. The announcements from Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas left the Republican Party's long-promised efforts to get rid of President Barack Obama's health care legislation reeling. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announc...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- The latest GOP effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare" was fatally wounded in the Senate Monday night when two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the legislation strongly backed by President Donald Trump. The announcements from Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas left the Republican Party's long-promised efforts to get rid of President Barack Obama's health care legislation reeling. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announc...

  • CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

    CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:00 AM EDT2017-07-18 07:00:53 GMT

    The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. 

    The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Melting Glacier Reveals Couple Missing Since 1942

    Melting Glacier Reveals Couple Missing Since 1942

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:10:54 GMT

    Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.

    Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.

  • Officials: Boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died

    Officials: Boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:30:45 GMT

    Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.

    Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.

  • Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza

    Business owners prep to move back into Crossings Mall Plaza

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-07-18 07:01:53 GMT

    Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

    Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.