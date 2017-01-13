Justice taps consultant, Manchin's wife to run 2 agencies

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted 6-1 to deny Nicholas County Schools's request for consolidation. Superintendent Tetrick ends presentation saying she believes consolidation is still best long-term plan for Nicholas Co #NCBOEhearing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017 RELATED: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35656157/richwood-residents-file-motion-innicholas-county-boe-lawsuit-against-wv NC BOE was asked to gather stakeholders to disc...

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted 6-1 to deny Nicholas County Schools's request for consolidation. Superintendent Tetrick ends presentation saying she believes consolidation is still best long-term plan for Nicholas Co #NCBOEhearing — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017 RELATED: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35656157/richwood-residents-file-motion-innicholas-county-boe-lawsuit-against-wv NC BOE was asked to gather stakeholders to disc...

Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.

Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.

Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.

Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.

With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.

With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.

"It's been pretty amazing," said 7th Grade Math Teacher Anne Hall. Hall, a seventh grade math teacher from John Adams Middle School has seen the evolution and inclusion of technology in the classroom during a career that has spanned two decades. "We had calculators when I first started now everything is on our phone." It's not just the students that are on their phones, so are the teachers, incorporating everything from apps to augmented reality as...