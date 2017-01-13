Ohio Law Enforcement Make Largest Oxycodone Tablets Seizure in Lawrence County History

The Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force in Lawrence County, Ohio has made a historic drug arrest.

Search warrants were executed at several locations in Ironton, including at Latonia Street and South 4th Street.

The search warrant stemmed from a three-month task force investigation investigation involivng a group of individuals from both Ironton and Michigan, who trafficked a large quantity of oxycodone tablets.

Officers recovered the following:

2 assault rifles

2 hand guns

$12,235 in cash

190 morphine tablets

4,152 oxycodone tablets.

The combined value of all of the found items is $174,000.

This is the largest seizure of oxycodone tablets in Lawrence County, Ohio history.

Arrested was James Harrell, 46 of Ironton (formerly of Michigan), and Carlos Smith, 43.

Tony Smalls, 46 and another man, are believed to be from the Detroit Michigan.