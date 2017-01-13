United Food Operation Celebrates 35th Year with Special Event

United Food Operation, Inc, (UFO) is celebrating its 35th year of community assistance with a special event for Kanawha and Putnam counties.

On Friday, January, 13th, at 11:00 a.m. through April 1st, UFO will be hosting a food distribution program. Their aim is to purchase and distribute food to 12 participating communities in preparation for the winter season.

UFO is an organization ran entirely by volunteers. They hope to spread awareness about the increase of food scarcity in our area, and the important services local food pantries and UFO provides to those fighting hunger.

For more information on their history or how to volunteer, you can visit their website at unitedfoodoperation.org.