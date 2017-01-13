Overwhelming Tri-State Need for Foster Parents Continues - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Overwhelming Tri-State Need for Foster Parents Continues

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE STORY: 4:45 p.m. January 16th, 2017

The rise in mental health issues and drug rehab is prompting a need for workers from across the Tri-State. 

The Necco organization serves people in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. 

They help with foster care, alternatives to detention, and transitional living.

The job openings range from G-E-D-required entry level positions, to more advanced work in mental health, foster care, nursing and community rehab. 

For information and job listings go to www dot necco dot org

ORIGINAL STORY: January 13th, 2017

Many of the youngest victims of drug abuse are desperately seeking basic care, guidance, and a mom and dad who love them.

13 News found that throughout our region, the need for foster parents has never been greater.

We are working for you on what's being done to find these children some loving homes.

We found that when Joanna and Nathan Yates finally realized they could never have their own children, they became foster parents - to Rakisha, Josiah and Zathan.

Then, they all fell in love.

And now, three adopted siblings have a family forever.

Joanna Yates told 13 News, "its good just being able to provide kids with a stable home, to provide them with the love and care they deserve.

Every kid deserves to be loved.

The Yates worked with the foster care providing SAFY of Kentucky group.

An organization looking to find families for hundreds of Eastern Kentucky children.

Lee Ann Reeves-Gollihue with SAFY told us, "These kids did not do anything to deserve foster care. Things happened to them like abuse, neglect, or the behavior of adults in their lives.

Over just the past two years, Thomas Drawdy and his wife have worked with the foster care providing NECCO group

The Drawdy's have offered affection and guidance to Matthew, and another dozen foster children like him.

Thomas Drawdy told us, "Just knowing you are giving these kids a better life, things they never had, love and affection, it is very rewarding."

NECCO operates in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Georgia. In fact, they are the largest foster care provider in the state of West Virginia.

"You do not have to be incredibly educated or wealthy, you just need to have a big heart, we can take care of training and background checks, we need people who have a big heart and want to build families." Greg Thompson with NECCO told us.

For information on becoming a foster parent go to www.necco.org or www;safy.org.

You can also complete the Adoptive/Foster Parent Inquiry Form online or contact Mission WV toll free at 866-CALL-MWV (225-5698).

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Timetable described for West Virginia road projects

    Timetable described for West Virginia road projects

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-07-19 06:50:52 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the Justice administration's road and bridge reconstruction initiative will start with about $350 million of road resurfacing in the next few months originally scheduled for 2018 and 2019.      The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Smith told contractors Tuesday that phase will emphasize more heavily traveled secondary roads ineligible for federal funding.      About $440 mi...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the Justice administration's road and bridge reconstruction initiative will start with about $350 million of road resurfacing in the next few months originally scheduled for 2018 and 2019.      The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Smith told contractors Tuesday that phase will emphasize more heavily traveled secondary roads ineligible for federal funding.      About $440 mi...

  • Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks

    Controlled deer hunt applications available for West Virginia state parks

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:02:17 GMT
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks. Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County.  For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. A...
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Applications for controlled deer hunts in 2017 are being accepted at four West Virginia State Parks. Those parks are Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park in Wood County, Pipestem Resort State Park in Summers County, Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County and North Bend State Park in Ritchie County.  For the first time, multiple-day hunts are scheduled at Cacapon and North Bend State Parks. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2017. A...

  • Officer decommissioned, charged with theft of bottled water

    Officer decommissioned, charged with theft of bottled water

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-07-18 23:33:39 GMT
    Wesley Feinstein (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)Wesley Feinstein (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer is accused of taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while at a businesses during what turned out to be a false burglary call. Metro police say Wesley Feinstein, of the Central Precinct, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty. A press release states Feinstein responded to the burglary alarm call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue. Officers reportedly found an unsecured door and entere...
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer is accused of taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while at a businesses during what turned out to be a false burglary call. Metro police say Wesley Feinstein, of the Central Precinct, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty. A press release states Feinstein responded to the burglary alarm call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue. Officers reportedly found an unsecured door and entere...
    •   

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Officials to reconsider value of Kentucky governor's home

    Officials to reconsider value of Kentucky governor's home

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:46 AM EDT2017-07-19 06:46:36 GMT
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.      Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million. The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a Democratic state lawmaker to file ethics complaints.      Bevin appealed the valuation. Wednesday, a t...
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.      Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million. The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a Democratic state lawmaker to file ethics complaints.      Bevin appealed the valuation. Wednesday, a t...

  • Steve Williams announces plans to run for Congress

    Steve Williams announces plans to run for Congress

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:32 AM EDT2017-07-19 06:32:18 GMT

    Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has announced plans to run for the U.S. House. In an article he re-tweeted from the Herald Dispatch, the democrat says he intends to file with the Federal Election Commission today. Williams will be running as a representative for the state's third Congressional district, which covers 18 southern West Virginia Counties. Stay with 13 News throughout the day for the latest developments.

    Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has announced plans to run for the U.S. House. In an article he re-tweeted from the Herald Dispatch, the democrat says he intends to file with the Federal Election Commission today. Williams will be running as a representative for the state's third Congressional district, which covers 18 southern West Virginia Counties. Stay with 13 News throughout the day for the latest developments.

  • House panel lifts ban on slaughtering horses for meat

    House panel lifts ban on slaughtering horses for meat

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-07-18 20:13:49 GMT

    A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.

    A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.

    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • At-risk inmates to get OD antidote when leaving Ohio jail

    At-risk inmates to get OD antidote when leaving Ohio jail

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-07-19 06:23:22 GMT
    CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.      The Stark County Sheriff's Office anticipates distributing about 75 naloxone kits to inmates being discharged from the jail in Canton. The program also includes training on the use of the opioid-overdose antidote upon release.      The sheriff's office says...
    CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.      The Stark County Sheriff's Office anticipates distributing about 75 naloxone kits to inmates being discharged from the jail in Canton. The program also includes training on the use of the opioid-overdose antidote upon release.      The sheriff's office says...

  • West Virginia Man Faces Up to 735 Years in Prison

    West Virginia Man Faces Up to 735 Years in Prison

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:57:41 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - Judge Patrick Wilson has sentenced a man for more than 100 sex charges in Marion County. Iran Glover, 42, will spend 230-735 years in prison for sexual abuse and sexual assault convictions. He was also fined $264,000, plus court costs. During his trial, Glover was found guilty on all 143 counts facing him for sexually assaulting and sexually abusing five children over a period of five years.  Glover made a statement to the court Tuesd...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - Judge Patrick Wilson has sentenced a man for more than 100 sex charges in Marion County. Iran Glover, 42, will spend 230-735 years in prison for sexual abuse and sexual assault convictions. He was also fined $264,000, plus court costs. During his trial, Glover was found guilty on all 143 counts facing him for sexually assaulting and sexually abusing five children over a period of five years.  Glover made a statement to the court Tuesd...

  • 3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions

    3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions

    Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.

    Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.