Overwhelming Tri-State Need for Foster Parents Continues

UPDATE STORY: 4:45 p.m. January 16th, 2017

The rise in mental health issues and drug rehab is prompting a need for workers from across the Tri-State.

The Necco organization serves people in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

They help with foster care, alternatives to detention, and transitional living.

The job openings range from G-E-D-required entry level positions, to more advanced work in mental health, foster care, nursing and community rehab.

For information and job listings go to www dot necco dot org

ORIGINAL STORY: January 13th, 2017

Many of the youngest victims of drug abuse are desperately seeking basic care, guidance, and a mom and dad who love them.

13 News found that throughout our region, the need for foster parents has never been greater.

We are working for you on what's being done to find these children some loving homes.

We found that when Joanna and Nathan Yates finally realized they could never have their own children, they became foster parents - to Rakisha, Josiah and Zathan.

Then, they all fell in love.

And now, three adopted siblings have a family forever.

Joanna Yates told 13 News, "its good just being able to provide kids with a stable home, to provide them with the love and care they deserve.

Every kid deserves to be loved.

The Yates worked with the foster care providing SAFY of Kentucky group.

An organization looking to find families for hundreds of Eastern Kentucky children.

Lee Ann Reeves-Gollihue with SAFY told us, "These kids did not do anything to deserve foster care. Things happened to them like abuse, neglect, or the behavior of adults in their lives.

Over just the past two years, Thomas Drawdy and his wife have worked with the foster care providing NECCO group

The Drawdy's have offered affection and guidance to Matthew, and another dozen foster children like him.

Thomas Drawdy told us, "Just knowing you are giving these kids a better life, things they never had, love and affection, it is very rewarding."

NECCO operates in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Georgia. In fact, they are the largest foster care provider in the state of West Virginia.

"You do not have to be incredibly educated or wealthy, you just need to have a big heart, we can take care of training and background checks, we need people who have a big heart and want to build families." Greg Thompson with NECCO told us.

For information on becoming a foster parent go to www.necco.org or www;safy.org.

You can also complete the Adoptive/Foster Parent Inquiry Form online or contact Mission WV toll free at 866-CALL-MWV (225-5698).