Final WV Inaugural Preps; Justice Taps Key Republican

Crews were setting up chairs outside the state capitol, as everyone is getting ready for the Inauguration of Governor Jim Justice on Monday. The new Governor is still assembling his cabinet, and has now tapped his first Republican for the team. Longtime GOP Senator and House member Bob Ashley will be Legislative director for the Justice administration.

"This was a unique situation and a great offer for me and when it ca,e through and we talked about some issues, and things, I felt it was a fit. And hopefully he'll (Justice) feel that way after we finish the first terms with the Legislation," said Former State Sen. Bob Ashley (R) Roane, the Justice Legislative Director.

All told Ashley spent a combined 30 years in the House and Senate. Fellow Republicans who now control the Legislature think Democrat Jim Justice, made a smart move with Ashley.

"And he was Minority Leader at one time. And he knows the members. He knows how to work each side. And he's a good choice," said Del, Ron Walters. (R) Kanawha.

Republican Ashley can help Democrat Justice navigate the rough waters of the House and Senate, especially on the state's project 400 million dollar budget deficit.

"I've always enjoyed trying to work on legislation that helps West Virginia," said former Senator Ashley

"So as the work continues outside Governor elect Justice continues assembling his team inside, - a team that now includes one prominent Republican," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.