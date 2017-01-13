Final WV Inaugural Preps; Justice Taps Key Republican

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has announced plans to run for the U.S. House. In an article he re-tweeted from the Herald Dispatch, the democrat says he intends to file with the Federal Election Commission today. Williams will be running as a representative for the state's third Congressional district, which covers 18 southern West Virginia Counties. Stay with 13 News throughout the day for the latest developments.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has announced plans to run for the U.S. House. In an article he re-tweeted from the Herald Dispatch, the democrat says he intends to file with the Federal Election Commission today. Williams will be running as a representative for the state's third Congressional district, which covers 18 southern West Virginia Counties. Stay with 13 News throughout the day for the latest developments.
A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.
A House panel has voted to lift a ban on slaughtering horses at meat processing plants.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...
The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl waterskiing on a lake was struck and killed by a powerboat operated by her father.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
An 18-day old baby died Tuesday morning and now a mother is warning other parents about the serious, life-threatening virus that killed her baby girl.
An 18-day old baby died Tuesday morning and now a mother is warning other parents about the serious, life-threatening virus that killed her baby girl.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.
Preliminary toxicology reports show that the 10-year-old boy had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home.
A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.
A busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down and will be closed for an extended period of time according to dispatchers due to a serious crash.
Authorities in Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield.
Authorities in Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.
Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.