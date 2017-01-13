Local MMA Fighter Heads to Competition in Alaska

Kelly Stout may be small, but she packs a mean punch.

"I'm always the smaller girl in the fight and the other girl is two or three times my size," said Kelly.

The Gassaway, WV native travels an hour several times a week to train at Dawg house Gym in Charleston, WV.

Her coach says she's got a promising future and an even more impressive past.

"She's got heart. She's 3-1 and just won the local Rough and Rowdy Brawl in Summersville," said Chris Martindale, owner of Dawg House Gym.

Next week, Kelly and Chris will travel to Fairbanks, Alaska for Kelly's first big out-of-state MMA match.

It's something the 19-year-old fighter never imagined.

"I expected to go close to like the surrounding states but not clear across the country to do it. I was like yeah let's go!" said Kelly.

Chris says he hopes Dawg House Gym will continue to be recognized on a national level.

"To end up going to different states and then you wind up going out of the states and to other countries and other places and it is just amazing," said Martindale.

Kelly wants to be an inspiration to other fighters and doesn't want them to kick their dreams to the curb because of their size, age, or gender.

"Well, anybody can do it. It is just the will to want to do it. You have to take hits and you have to give hits. It is all a part of the game," said Kelly.

Kelly's big fight will take place on January 20th at the Carlson Center Arena in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Stay with 13 News for the latest on her fight.