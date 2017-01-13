Pet owners turn to social media to help find missing animals - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pet owners turn to social media to help find missing animals

DUNBAR, WV -

Losing your dog can be terrifying and upsetting. Carrie Moles has been experiencing those feelings since early December 2016. 

"I still miss them just as much as the first day," Moles said. It has been 42 days since she saw her dogs Chip a Labrador and Cooper a Corgi/Golden Retriever Mix. 

The dogs were staying with her parents in Dunbar, WV while she was out of town for her boyfriend's military graduation. The day she came home they got loose and ran away. 

"I've gone door to door and talked to several neighbors and they had seen my posts on Facebook," Moles said. 

She immediately turned to Facebook and started a page just to help search for her dogs. It has close to 700 likes. 

"Multiple people off of Facebook have been so helpful," she said. 

So far she's received several tips but her dogs still aren't home. 

"People call me just because they think they've saw them and I'll get teary eyed and run and try and find them," Moles said. 

Animal shelters in Kanawha and Putnam County say social media is an increasingly useful tool when it comes to reuniting seemingly stray dogs with their owners. With just a few clicks people can report missing pets and spread the word instantly to thousands of people. Both shelters have active social media pages and websites where you can submit pictures of missing pets in a matter of seconds. 

Some other things you can do if your pet goes missing: 

Monitor social media and join missing pet groups. 
Post good quality flyers in high traffic areas including at veterinary offices. 
Visit your local shelter frequently to check the kennels yourself. 

Also according the the Putnam County Animal Shelter current registered county tax tags can be used to help find owners. 

In the meantime Moles is hoping the power of social media will bring her four legged friends home safe. 

"Especially with my boyfriend gone they were all I had when I came home at the end of the day so I really really miss them," she said. 

Moles is offering a reward for the return of her dogs. 

Chip was wearing a camouflage collar and Cooper was wearing a red collar. Neither had tags or microchips. Moles said if she find her dogs they will be getting tags and microchips immediately. 

If you know the whereabouts of the dogs you can call Moles directly at 304-807-1125. 

Their Facebook page is called "Help Chip & Cooper get HOME". 

