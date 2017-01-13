Oak Hill Man Arrested on Several Charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child

An Oak Hill man has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor child.

On October 24, 2016, child spoke to a school counselor that she had been repeatedly subjected to sexual abuse on multiple occasions.

After receiving notification of this through the school, detectives from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and case workers from the Child Protective Services Division of DHHR immediately initiated an investigation into these allegations.

The child underwent a forensic interview at the Just For Kids, Inc. Child and Youth Advocacy Center in Oak Hill. During this interview, the child provided a very detailed disclosure of sexual abuse.

According to the criminal complaint filed in connection with this matter, this sexual abuse occurred on multiple occasions over a period of several years.

Jason Dixon, age 33, of Oak Hill was arrested at his home Friday. He is charged with four counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust, two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault and two counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse. All eight charges are felonies.

"We are extremely grateful for the assistance provided to us by the Just For Kids, Inc. Child and Youth Advocacy Center in conducting investigations of this nature," said Sheriff Fridley. "Just For Kids, Inc. provides not only a highly-trained forensic interviewer to talk with the child, but offers follow-up counseling and support for the child and his or her family as they deal with the physical and emotional trauma of a child who has been subjected to physical or sexual abuse. They also provide a child-friendly setting for these interviews, as opposed to the cold, sterile environment of a police interview room."

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the Child Protective Services Division of DHHR and by the Just For Kids, Inc. Child and Youth Advocacy Center.