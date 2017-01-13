Kanawha Charleston Health Department applies for grant to get mo - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha Charleston Health Department applies for grant to get more Naloxone

By Eric Halperin, Reporter
The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is currently running low on its stock of the overdose reversing drug, Naloxone. The price of the life saving device is going up. But there is a plan in place to get some more in soon. 

"If I wouldn't have gotten that, I would have been dead," said Beth Faison who has first hand experience with Naloxone.

When she overdosed first responders had to give her two doses.

"It's kind of surreal, I'm blessed beyond measure, that I am in recovery and can see the difference in my life," she said. 

She's been clean for well over a year. Now she's working at Recovery Point of Charleston hoping to help other women along a similar path. In her time there she's been trained by staff at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department on how to use the device that saved her life. 

"We have at least 32 confirmed saves from this program and there's probably many more," said Dr. Michael Brumage, Executive Director at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. 

At the health department's harm reduction clinic it trains the average person how to use the Evzio auto-injector Naloxone. It's distributed about 400 which is almost it's entire stock. All of them were donated by the company that makes it, Kaleo Pharma and Cabell County's Health Department. 

Right now the Kanawha Charleston Health Department has just three of the Evzio kits left but it's applied for a grant and hopes to have a couple hundred more in just a few weeks. 

According to the New England Journal of Medicine the price for one kit is $4500 which is up 500 percent over two years. Dr. Brumage is optimistic they'll get the grant for free kits and wants to see more data before he says if the price increase is justified or not. In the meantime he and Faison want to see more out there so more lives can be saved. 

"Save mothers from not being a mother to their children and save brothers and sisters and husbands and wives and you know you can't put a price on that," said Faison.

Dr. Brumage also says the state is also working on a distribution program for intranasal Naloxone. We'll keep you up to date with that program as well. 
 

