Overnight Stabbing Near Big Lots In Huntington

A stabbing occurred just before 1:00 a.m. early Saturday morning in the 800 block of 14th St., near Big Lots, in Huntington.

Huntington Police confirm that a male victim suffered a stab wound to the upper arm.

Chief Joe Ciccarelli said that victim suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not confirm if they had any suspects, but they did confirm that they have not made any arrests in connection to the stabbing.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.