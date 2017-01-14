Overnight Fire At A Kanawha County Mine

The call came in just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Metro 911 confirmed a fully involved structure fire at Wildcat Mining in Slaughters Creek, located in eastern Kanawha County.

East Bank Volunteer Fire Department responded to discover a fully engulfed office trailer.

No one was occupying the trailer when it caught fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire crew extinguished the blaze safely and with no incident.

If any developments occur, we will be sure to keep you up to date.