Fatal Car Crash In Meigs County, Ohio

A single vehicle accident occurred in Meigs County, Ohio, shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, January 13th.

Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that one has died and another is seriously injured as a result of a single vehicle accident that took place on Route 143 near Zion Road.

Jesse Carr. 26, of Pomeroy. was the passenger in the car driven by Richard Barnhart, 30, also of Pomeroy, when the vehicle he was driving was travelling northbound and then veered off the road and struck a utility pole.

Carr did not survive the crash and Barnhart was taken to Hozer Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers say neither victim was wearing their safety belts.

