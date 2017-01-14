An Apparent Domestic Dispute In Ohio Turns Deadly

UPDATE: January 17th, 2017, 1:58 p.m.

The Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff's Office has released the names of the people involved in Saturday's fatal shooting in South Point.

Chester Collins, 52, of South Point, was reportedly shot while in his pickup truck that was parked in the roadway.

Chester's wife, Amy Collins, 50, of South Point, claims to have been involved in an abusive relationship with Chester which involved threats against her life and physical abuse throughout the day. She expressed the need for help to her daughter after sneaking away from the home.

Her daughter's boyfriend, Robert Miller, 29, of Willow Wood, and his father, Gary Miller, 52, of Willow Wood, went to the Collins home which angered Chester. Chester then allegedly threatened Amy's life again, this time with a handgun, and then demanded her to get into the couple's pickup truck.

They were again confronted by Robert and Gary, who attempted to get Amy out of the vehicle. After Chester's refusal, he began to physically assault Amy.

At this point, Robert brandished a rifle and fired several shots through the truck's windshield, striking Chester several times in the head and upper body.

Lawrence County EMS attempted to revive Chester but were unable to prevent him from succumbing to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by Coroner Dr. Kurt Hoffman's Office later that day.

The incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time but are pending until the completion of the investigation. The case will be presented to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson, who indicated that it will be presented to the Grand Jury upon completion.

ORIGINAL:

