An Apparent Domestic Dispute In Ohio Turns Deadly

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: January 17th, 2017, 1:58 p.m.

The Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff's Office has released the names of the people involved in Saturday's fatal shooting in South Point.

Chester Collins, 52, of South Point, was reportedly shot while in his pickup truck that was parked in the roadway.

Chester's wife, Amy Collins, 50, of South Point, claims to have been involved in an abusive relationship with Chester which involved threats against her life and physical abuse throughout the day. She expressed the need for help to her daughter after sneaking away from the home.

Her daughter's boyfriend, Robert Miller, 29, of Willow Wood, and his father, Gary Miller, 52, of Willow Wood, went to the Collins home which angered Chester. Chester then allegedly threatened Amy's life again, this time with a handgun, and then demanded her to get into the couple's pickup truck.

They were again confronted by Robert and Gary, who attempted to get Amy out of the vehicle. After Chester's refusal, he began to physically assault Amy. 

At this point, Robert brandished a rifle and fired several shots through the truck's windshield, striking Chester several times in the head and upper body. 

Lawrence County EMS attempted to revive Chester but were unable to prevent him from succumbing to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by Coroner Dr. Kurt Hoffman's Office later that day.

The incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time but are pending until the completion of the investigation. The case will be presented to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson, who indicated that it will be presented to the Grand Jury upon completion.

ORIGINAL:

According to Lawrence County Deputy Sheriff's, a domestic dispute in South Point turned deadly.

Deputies received a call shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday evening about a domestic violence situation in the 100 block of CR 407 in South Point, Ohio.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a pick-up truck sitting in the north bound lane of CR 407 in front of the residence. The truck was still running, but still in the parked position and the driver was still behind the wheel. 

A female and two males were standing outside the vehicle. One female advised the deputies that she was the wife of the driver and she had been involved in a domestic dispute with him throughout the day.

The dispute carried over into the vehicle, when a friend of the family intervened. The friend who intervened was still on scene when authorities arrived also.

The situation turned deadly when this male friend fired several shots from a rifle into the vehicle, many of which struck the driver killing him. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Coroner Kurt Hoffman's Office.

The incident is still under investigation and no names are being released at this time pending notification of family members.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

