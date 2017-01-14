UPDATE: Jonathan Porter Back in Jail after Judge Denies Bond - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Jonathan Porter Back in Jail after Judge Denies Bond

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
UPDATE (4/4/17 5:00 PM):

Jonathan Porter is behind bars at the South Central Regional jails after Judge Bloom denied bond earlier Tuesday. Porter also has a new attorney to defend him while facing charges of malicious wounding and destruction of property. The new attorney has asked for additional time to repair. The trial is now pushed back to May 1st.

The trial was moved to Charleston after problems during jury selection in Logan County. Porter is facing trial after allegedly attacking Senator Richard Ojeda during the 2016 campaign.

UPDATE (3/28/17 3:00 PM):

Judge Louis "Duke" Bloom's office confirms to 13 News the trail of Jonathan Porter has been moved from Logan County to Charleston. Porter is facing charges of malicious wounding and destruction of property after allegedly attacking Senator Richard Ojeda during the 2016 campaign.

Judge Bloom took over the case in January after Logan Circuit Judge Eric O'Briant and Judge Joshua Butcher recused themselves due to personal conflicts in the case.

Porter's trial will start April 10th in Judge Bloom's courtroom in Charleston located in the 13th Judicial Circuit.

UPDATE (1/17/17 4:00 PM):

Judge Louis "Duke" Bloom has been named to hear the trial of Jonathan Porter, charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property. This comes after State Senator Richard Ojeda was brutally attacked in May 2016. Bloom is now judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Kanawha County.

Porter has been charged as his attacker and is set to go to trial at the end of the month. Ojeda was concerned about a conflict of interested with the prosecuting attorney, assistant prosecuting attorney, and judge on the case. He felt there were several conflicts of interest that would have prevented a fair trial. Judge Eric O'Briant removed himself Monday. 

UPDATE (1/17/17 4:00 PM):

In a letter to Logan County's Chief Justice Monday, Judge Eric O'Briant officially recused himself from the criminal trial against Jonathan Porter. Porter is charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property in the brutal attack against freshman state Senator Richard Ojeda.

Last week 13 News was first to tell you that Richard Ojeda was asking Judge Eric O'Briant and Logan County's Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Shana Thompson to remove themselves from Porter's trial. Ojeda has a lawyer disciplinary complaint filed against Thompson after an incident when she was working with the Logan County Board of Education. Judge O'Briant is Thompson's father. 

In this order Judge O'Briant recuses himself from the case and assigns Judge Joshua Butcher:

However, in this letter Judge Joshua Butcher also recuses himself from the case, citing a personal conflict of interest.

ORIGINAL:

The man believed to be behind a vicious political attack is set to stand trial. Senator Richard Ojeda was jumped at a campaign event last summer, leaving him with broken bones, stitches and having to go through several serious surgeries. Police arrested Jonathan Porter in the crime. Now weeks from the trial, Ojeda is concerned justice will not prevail.

The war hero is a fighter. The war hero had a long road to becoming state senator, including the brutal attack attack that left him hospitalized, undergoing numerous surgeries.

"I suffered for weeks. The dizzy spells, the nausea that I had," Ojeda told 13 News. 

Now he has hope to finally seek justice against his attacker. But there's a problem, last year Ojeda filed a complaint against the attorney for the Logan County Board of Education. Ojeda, an ROTC instructor for the Logan County Schools, says attorney Shana Thompson illegally released his W-2 tax forms shortly before the primary election. Thompson responded to the Lawyer Disciplinary Board saying what she did was legal.

"It was given out and it was couched as being given under the FOIA. And the WV FOIA specifically exempts things like that," Chris Stratton explained. The long time colleague is assisting on Ojeda's legal team. They're waiting on a response from the Disciplinary Board.

Thompson is no longer an attorney for the Logan County Schools. But now, Thompson is the Assistant Prosecutor on his case against Jonathan Porter, the man accused of attacking Ojeda. 

"I gave the prosecuting attorney a phone call and I said, I want you to know, I'm taking her to court," Ojeda recalled saying to Prosecuting Attorney John Bennett of Thompson.

Also, Thompson's father is the judge assigned to the case. Ojeda feels this is conflict of interested, and he'll never get a fair chance in court.

"It's literally as if they just want me to just swallow it, accept it, and I can't do that and I will not do that," he added.

Ojeda also questions the judge's friendship with the alleged attacker's family. He wants Judge Eric O'Briant and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Shana Thompson off the case. Neither have responded to calls for comment.

