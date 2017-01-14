Body Pulled From Kanawha River Near Point Pleasant

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Crews on the Scene of House Fire in Kanawha County
Elbert Mosley, Photojournalist
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The fire was reported on the 1000 block of Aspen Road off of South Park Road just before 10 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire has fully-engulfed the house. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Father arrested while driving wife to hospital to deliver baby
ALEXANDRIA, LA (WCMH) — A father in Louisiana was arrested for reckless driving while on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child. "No mother should have to experience that. At all," new mother Bridget Evans told KALB. Bridget said it should have been the happiest day of her life, but instead, it turned into a nightmare. Bridget went into labor seven weeks early and her husband Zak Evans immediately began driving her to the hospital for the d...

Troopers Seek Public's Help in Locating Man who Failed to Register as Sex Offender
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? State Police is looking for a man who didn't re-register as a sexual predator. Troopers are looking for Michael Curtis, 56. Curtis is described as 5'7" tall, 143 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to troopers, he failed to update his registry this year as a sexual predator, which is required every three months. His last provided address was listed as Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Anyone with i...

Alpha conveying permits, equipment, reserves in 4 states
MGN Online
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Alpha Natural Resources says it has agreed to convey 280 permits, reclamation equipment, royalty payments and 100 million tons of coal reserves in four states to Lexington Coal Co. According to Alpha, Lexington will get $204 million at closing and $112 million in installments to help with bonding, reclamation, water treatment and other obligations. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, applies to holdings in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and West Virgini...

West Virginia Man Faces Up to 735 Years in Prison
WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - Judge Patrick Wilson has sentenced a man for more than 100 sex charges in Marion County. Iran Glover, 42, will spend 230-735 years in prison for sexual abuse and sexual assault convictions. He was also fined $264,000, plus court costs. During his trial, Glover was found guilty on all 143 counts facing him for sexually assaulting and sexually abusing five children over a period of five years. Glover made a statement to the court Tuesd...