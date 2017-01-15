Dunbar City Councilwoman Pamela Reynolds Has Passed Away - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Dunbar City Councilwoman Pamela Reynolds Has Passed Away

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Dunbar City Councilwoman Pamela Reynolds passed away Saturday night, according to Lt. Matt Arthur of the Dunbar Police Department.

Councilwoman Reynolds was attacked and robbed at an area grocery store a few days ago.

Dunbar Chief of police has requested an autopsy to see if her untimely passing may have been connected to her previous attack.

The City of Dunbar has released a statement about Reynolds:

"It is with great sadness that we are here to inform you of the passing of a very sweet lady, Pamela Reynolds, Councilwoman for Ward 1.

Pamela was one of the kindest ladies you will ever meet. She will be greatly missed by all, from family and friends, to the community she so proudly served.

Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

Recall that late last week, Reynolds was the victim of being robbed. Lt. Arthur confirmed that Brian Hines, 33, was arrested in connection to that crime.

Hines is currently in the South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond. 

No other information is available at this time. We will update with new information as it becomes available.

  • Hogs removed from Ohio county fair for slaughter after swine flu found

  • Quake damages buildings on Greek Island, 2 killed, 120 hurt

  • West Virginia highways to get makeover

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

  • Video shows teens mocking drowning man

  • Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car

  • Man Arrested in Huntington Murder

