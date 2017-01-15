Police Investigating Stolen Merchandise from Local Store - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Need Help Identifying Ladies That Stole Computer

Police Investigating Stolen Merchandise from Local Store

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
© Nitro Police Department © Nitro Police Department
© Nitro Police Department © Nitro Police Department
© Nitro Police Department © Nitro Police Department

UPDATE STORY: 8 p.m. January 15th, 2017

Nitro Police have now identified the two females who stole from the Wal-Mart in Nitro on Saturday.

Police thank the public for their help in identifying the females.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 p.m. January 15th, 2017

Nitro Police are seeking help in identifying two females who stole from the Wal-Mart in Nitro on Saturday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, two females visited the Wal-Mart in Nitro, where they stole a computer. That computer is valued at approximately $500.

The two females were accompanied by a young male juvenile.

The male juvenile pulled the fire alarm on one side of the store to distract the employees.

The two females and the male then exited the store together through a side door with the stolen computer and a ball that the male stole.

The three of them left the area in an older model maroon Buick Regal that has sustained body damage.

The Nitro Police Department would appreciate any help identifying the two females.

If you know either of these three people, you are asked to contact Nitro Police Patrolman Hastings at 304-348-8111.

