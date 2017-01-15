An Afternoon Accident Sends 4 To The Hospital - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

An Afternoon Accident Sends 4 To The Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
A two vehicle accident occurred shortly before 12:30 Sunday afternoon along Route 119 and Parkway Road.

Metro dispatched confirmed that 4 patients were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

South Charleston Police along with assistance from Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are handling the accident investigation.

South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority also responded to assess and transport the patients.

Corridor G was briefly shut down to clear the scene and remove any debris that was left by the crash.

We will update with any new information as it becomes available.

