Larrick Named Director of West Virginia Lottery

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
According to Governor-Elect Jim Justice's website, Justice has announced Alan Larrick as director of the West Virginia Lottery.

Alan Larrick has practiced law for 38 years in Beckley, WV. He earned his undergraduate degree and his law degree from West Virginia University. Larrick was partner in the law firm of Ragland and Larrick. He remained there until 1996 when he formed Larrick Law Offices.

Mr. Larrick was appointed to the Board of Directors of  First State Bank and Trust in 1994 and subsequently served on the regional board of directors of City National Bank.

He has served as the president and treasurer of the Raleigh County Bar Association. He has served as president of the Raleigh County Chapter of the West Virginia Alumni Association.  In addition, he has served on the Beckley YMCA Board of Directors. He resides in Daniels, West Virginia with his wife Renee.

“Alan Larrick will be a real asset to our administration and help bring the West Virginia Lottery to new heights,” said Governor-elect Jim Justice. “I’ve known Alan for a long time and he knows how to think big. I want everyone working in my administration to bring fresh ideas to the table in order to make state government more efficient and Alan will help us get there.”

“It’s truly an honor to serve West Virginia and I am humbled to have the opportunity to help Governor-elect Justice make our state number one,” said Alan Larrick. “I hope to bring my private sector experience to this post and make the West Virginia Lottery as successful as possible.”

