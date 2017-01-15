Inaugural Challenge: Can WV Democrats and Republicans Work Together

The quiet outside the state capitol Sunday night, will soon be replaced with a a buzz of activity. Once Jim Justice is sworn in as Governor, he and lawmakers must deal with the state's $400 million dollar budget deficit.

"Well the priorities definitely have to be creating jobs, and also creating revenue and finding efficiencies where we can," said Del. Sean Hornbuckle, (D) Cabell.

"Hopefully he will have some very innovative approaches, to us repairing our budget problems, because it's without a doubt the biggest challenge we will face this year," said Del. Ricky Moye, (D) Raleigh.

In trying to create more money, many believe West Virginia must expand it's economic base.

"Also recognizing the importance of tourism in our state, which of course is very important to the Eastern Panhandle. And certainly think there will be some areas where we can work together," said Del. Paul Espinosa, (R) Jefferson.

For now, the sides are pledging to work together. Republicans with strong majorities in the House and Senate, with a Democratic Governor.

"Based on what my colleagues have told me about him, he's a great guy. I'm looking forward to working with him," said State Sen. Mike Maroney, (R) Marshall.

But Democratic leaders are concerned about the pledge of Republicans and the new Governor, not to raises taxes.

"I think when the new Governor gets in and gets his cabinet people in places, you know and take a realistic look at this budget, that there are going to have to be some options on the table," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Minority Leader.

"And so Jim Justice will become West Virginia's 36th Governor and many are hoping he brings the same skills that made him a billionaire businessman, to a state with mountains of financial problems," said 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.