Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

NEW YORK (AP) -- His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony.

The tough-talking Republican questioned whether the CIA director himself was "the leaker of fake news" in a Sunday night tweet.

The extraordinary criticism from the incoming president came hours after CIA chief John Brennan charged that Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States, delivering a public lecture to the president-elect that further highlighted the bitter state of Trump's relations with American intelligence agencies.

"Now that he's going to have an opportunity to do something for our national security as opposed to talking and tweeting, he's going to have tremendous responsibility to make sure that U.S. and national security interests are protected," Brennan said on "Fox News Sunday," warning that the president-elect's impulsivity could be dangerous.

The president-elect remained behind closed doors in his Manhattan high rise for the weekend as his team worked to answer questions about his plans at home and abroad once he's sworn into office on Friday.

Among Trump's immediate challenges: the United States' complicated relationship with Russia, crafting an affordable health care alternative that doesn't strip coverage from millions of Americans, and growing questions about the legitimacy of his presidency.

Without providing details, Trump promised his plan to replace the nation's health care law would provide universal coverage, according to a Washington Post interview published late Sunday.

"We're going to have insurance for everybody," he said. "There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us."

Meanwhile, several Democrats in Congress vowed to skip Trump's inauguration.

"There will be many more members who join us in this decision," Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., wrote Saturday on his Facebook page.

Trump's lieutenants pushed back hard, particularly against Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a civil rights legend who said Russian interference in Trump's election delegitimizes his presidency.

"I think it's incredibly disappointing and I think it's irresponsible for people like himself to question the legitimacy of the next United States president," incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said of Lewis on ABC's "This Week," insisting that Republicans did not question the legitimacy of President Barack Obama's victory eight years ago. Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on "Fox News Sunday" that he hopes Lewis will change his mind and attend.

Priebus later acknowledged that conservatives - led by Trump himself - spent years questioning Obama's eligibility to serve as president, suggesting he was not born in the United States.

Trump has done little to encourage unity in recent days, instead inflaming tensions with his critics through a series of tweets. The incoming president tweeted Saturday that Lewis should pay more attention to his "crime ridden" Atlanta-area district, adding that the civil rights leader was "all talk."

Questions about Trump's relationship with Russia have dominated the days leading up to his inauguration.

Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn, who is set to become Trump's national security adviser, has been in frequent contact with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. in recent weeks, including on the day the Obama administration hit Moscow with sanctions in retaliation for the alleged election hacking, a senior U.S. official said.

After initially denying the contact took place, Trump's team publicly acknowledged the conversations on Sunday.

"The conversations that took place at that time were not in any way related to the new U.S. sanctions against Russia or the expulsion of diplomats," said Pence.

Repeated contacts just as Obama imposed sanctions would raise questions about whether Trump's team discussed - or even helped shape - Russia's response. Russian President Vladimir Putin unexpectedly did not retaliate against the U.S. for the sanctions or the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, a decision Trump quickly praised.

Trump has repeatedly called for a better relationship between the U.S. and Putin's government. He suggested in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday that he'd consider easing the latest sanctions on Russia.

"I think he has to be mindful that he does not have a full appreciation and understanding of what the implications are of going down that road," Brennan said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policyand Terms of Use.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • NASA says unsafe eclipse glasses being distributed

    NASA says unsafe eclipse glasses being distributed

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-07-21 15:10:06 GMT

    NASA issued a warning to let people know unsafe eclipse glasses are being distributed by “unscrupulous companies.”

    NASA issued a warning to let people know unsafe eclipse glasses are being distributed by “unscrupulous companies.”

  • Quake damages buildings on Greek Island, 2 killed, 120 hurt

    Quake damages buildings on Greek Island, 2 killed, 120 hurt

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-07-21 07:41:01 GMT

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- A powerful earthquake shook the Greek resort island of Kos overnight, damaging older buildings and the main port, killing at least two people and causing more than 120 injuries. The 6.5-magnitude quake about 1:30 a.m. Friday rattled other islands and Turkey's Aegean coast as well, but Kos was nearest to the epicenter and appeared to be the worst-hit, with all of the deaths and injuries reported there. Fallen bricks and other debris coated many streets, and the ...

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- A powerful earthquake shook the Greek resort island of Kos overnight, damaging older buildings and the main port, killing at least two people and causing more than 120 injuries. The 6.5-magnitude quake about 1:30 a.m. Friday rattled other islands and Turkey's Aegean coast as well, but Kos was nearest to the epicenter and appeared to be the worst-hit, with all of the deaths and injuries reported there. Fallen bricks and other debris coated many streets, and the ...

  • West Virginia highways to get makeover

    West Virginia highways to get makeover

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-07-21 07:39:59 GMT

    Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday his vision for the state's highways at rest areas outside Hurricane and at another location in Clarksburg. Justice detailed his plan to completely re-do a 6-mile stretch of I-64 between Charleston and Huntington as part of "Jim's Promise Plan." The project will cost roughly $350 million. Justice says the jobs this project will bring "immediate jobs, immediate hope and immediate revenue" for the state. Justice says the pl...

    Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday his vision for the state's highways at rest areas outside Hurricane and at another location in Clarksburg. Justice detailed his plan to completely re-do a 6-mile stretch of I-64 between Charleston and Huntington as part of "Jim's Promise Plan." The project will cost roughly $350 million. Justice says the jobs this project will bring "immediate jobs, immediate hope and immediate revenue" for the state. Justice says the pl...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video shows teens mocking drowning man

    Video shows teens mocking drowning man

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:41:08 GMT
    COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...
    COCOA, FL (WCMH) — Cell phone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond while five teens stand by, recording. Police say the teens were even mocking him and laughing at him, WESH reported. “We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” said one of the teens. Jamell Dunn, 31, of Cocoa, Florida went into a retention pond on July 9, according to police. His body was no...

  • Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car

    Police: Woman, 23, arrested after $2 million in liquid meth found in car

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:48:14 GMT
    AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver’s suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s...
    AUSTIN (KXAN) — A speeding driver’s suspicious behavior during a late night traffic stop tipped off officers that there might be more to the situation that meets the eye, so they called in a sniffer dog. Austin police say their K9 unit, Emma, arrived to the scene in the 5400 block of North Interstate 35 last Wednesday and alerted her handler to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers searched the SUV and found three jugs of Purple Power degreaser. Except, police s...

  • Judge offers inmates vasectomies/contraceptive implant for reduced sentences

    Judge offers inmates vasectomies/contraceptive implant for reduced sentences

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:15:46 GMT

    A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.

    A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.