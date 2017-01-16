Authorities: Ohio Woman Walking Dog Finds Body in Wooded Area

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a woman walking her dog found a body in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the body was found around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the village of Doylestown, near Akron.

The body hasn't been identified. Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

WEWS-TV reports officials say someone tried to hide the body.

