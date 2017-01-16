Wife of Orlando Nightclub Massacre Shooter Arrested

Noor Salman, wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was arrested in San Francisco early today.

According to CBS News sources, Salman is facing charges such as aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in relation to the mass shooting.

Investigators believe she may have had a role in the attack. It was previously reported that she was seen purchasing ammunition with Mateen before the shooting occurred.

She says she attempted to stop her husband from the attack.

The FBI is investigating the shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub, as both a terrorist attack and a hate crime.