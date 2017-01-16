Justice sworn in as West Virginia governor - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Justice sworn in as West Virginia governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Latest on the inauguration of Jim Justice as West Virginia's governor (all times local):

11:55 p.m.

Coal magnate Jim Justice has been sworn in as West Virginia's governor, the 34th man to hold the post in the state's century and a half.

The 6-foot-7 Justice, an outgoing, nearly larger-than-life figure, plans to stand in a reception line at the Capitol to greet the public, and then attend a Monday evening celebration at the Greenbrier Resort he owns.

Elected as a Democrat in his first run for statewide office at age 65, he defeated Republican Senate President Bill Cole.

Justice, who owns coal mines, farms and other businesses now run by his children, has said he'll put them into a blind trust and focus on governing for the state's 1.8 million people.

He follows Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.

8:30 a.m.

Gov.-elect Jim Justice will take office Monday with his Capitol inauguration, after which the 6-foot-7 coal magnate, an outgoing, nearly larger-than-life figure, plans to stand in a reception line to greet the public.

Justice, elected as a Democrat in his first run for statewide office at age 65, defeated Republican Senate President Bill Cole.

He has emphasized helping the state's economy add jobs, boosting tourism and protecting nature while encouraging industry in West Virginia.

Justice owns coal mines, farms and the Greenbrier Resort. He has said he'll put the businesses now run by his children into a blind trust and focus on governing for the sake of the state's 1.8 million people.

He follows Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, who followed Democratic Gov. Joe Manchin, now a U.S. senator.

