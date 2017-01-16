Justice sworn in as West Virginia governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Latest on the inauguration of Jim Justice as West Virginia's governor (all times local):

11:55 p.m.

Coal magnate Jim Justice has been sworn in as West Virginia's governor, the 34th man to hold the post in the state's century and a half.

The 6-foot-7 Justice, an outgoing, nearly larger-than-life figure, plans to stand in a reception line at the Capitol to greet the public, and then attend a Monday evening celebration at the Greenbrier Resort he owns.

Elected as a Democrat in his first run for statewide office at age 65, he defeated Republican Senate President Bill Cole.

Justice, who owns coal mines, farms and other businesses now run by his children, has said he'll put them into a blind trust and focus on governing for the state's 1.8 million people.

He follows Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.

8:30 a.m.

