Ashland MLK Day Celebration has more hope, deeper concerns

Ashland's Martin Luther King Day service had a shorter march this year.

13 News discovered the annual event did come with a longer and stronger message in 2017.

The speeches seemed more heartfelt, the prayers and songs a bit more robust.

On this MLK day, the Ashland marchers said their hopes felt a little stronger, their concerns, a little deeper.

Rev. Stanley McDonald told 13 News, "My concern is we still have people separating us by race. We need to come together as a people.

Kentucky State Senator Robin Webb said, "There are too much polarization and divisiveness and a lack of civil discourse, and a lack of the ability to compromise which is what our country was founded on."

Martin Luther King preached unity and opportunity for all.

As many see political and emotional division in 2017, we asked, what are the essence of Dr, Kings Teachings and preaching that we all need to heed:

Rabbi Jean Eglinton told us "Learn to talk to people that aren't like us, that's what I'm working for the most."

From NAACP Leader Carol Jackson, "See that everybody has an equal opportunity as far as housing education and development."

Leading the march was 4th grade MLK poster winner Caylee Tackett.

Caylee explained the theme this year; "One race, the human race."

Caylee summed it up, "If he did not fight for having equal rights for white people and black people we would still be separated, not together."