Homes, vehicles and mailboxes along Elk River spray painted by v - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Homes, vehicles and mailboxes along Elk River spray painted by vandals

Posted: Updated:
ELKVIEW, WV -

People in a community along the Elk River are outraged after vandals spray painted their vehicles, mailboxes and even their homes. 

Over the weekend several people in the Cemetery Hill neighborhood and a community across the street discovered damage to their property. 

Many of those targeted were elderly. 

Victims say they aren't just concerned about the cost of fixing their property but also about the safety of the neighborhood. 

"You work hard to try and have something and some kid or kids or whoever is coming and trying to mess it up," said Kenneth Hayes, one of the people targeted. His vehicle was spray painted. 

People who live in the community say this isn't the first time something like this has happened. 

If you have any information about those crimes call the West Virginia State Police. 

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.