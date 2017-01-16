Homes, vehicles and mailboxes along Elk River spray painted by vandals

People in a community along the Elk River are outraged after vandals spray painted their vehicles, mailboxes and even their homes.

Over the weekend several people in the Cemetery Hill neighborhood and a community across the street discovered damage to their property.

Many of those targeted were elderly.

Victims say they aren't just concerned about the cost of fixing their property but also about the safety of the neighborhood.

"You work hard to try and have something and some kid or kids or whoever is coming and trying to mess it up," said Kenneth Hayes, one of the people targeted. His vehicle was spray painted.

People who live in the community say this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

If you have any information about those crimes call the West Virginia State Police.