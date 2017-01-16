Boone County Schools Looking to Cut 40-45 Positions - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Boone County Schools Looking to Cut 40-45 Positions

Posted:

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, Boone County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman plans to cut 40-45 positions for the 2017-2018 school year. 

Preliminary state aid calculations for the 2017-2018 school year indicate that Boone County is approximately 23 professional positions and approximately 24 service personnel positions over formula. Additionally, the county has 8 positions that are identified as county funded, meaning there are a total of 55 positions that will be paid out of local funds in 2017-2018 if actions are not taken in personnel season. 

Superintendent Huffman originally recommended several school closures and reconfigurations from the 2017-2018 school year. The local Board of Education voted to cancel closure hearings scheduled for Van Elementary, Van High, and Whitesville Elementary. 

Since staffing issues now cannot be addressed through closures and reconfigurations, reducing personnel by nearly 50 positions will be difficult. 

In addition to personnel cuts, more than 400 individual grievances have been filed against Boone County Schools regarding the reduction of county salary supplement and elimination of optical and dental benefits. Those cuts were made in 2016 in an effort to meet budget requirements handed down by the WVDOE. All of the grievances have been consolidated into one case and the hearing date should be set soon. 

The Boone County Board of Education will meet on January 17th at 6 P.M.

Stay with 13 News for the latest information on this developing story. 

