Coal Communities Hopeful for Future with Governor Jim Justice

At his inauguration in Charleston, WV, one hot topic discussed by Governor Jim Justice was coal mining.

While the industry once kept West Virginia's southern counties rich, now many coal communities are struggling to get by.

"Our coal severance money has dropped from about $5.5 million several years ago to where it looks like we are going to make $700,000 to $800,000 this year," said Ed Hendricks, a member of the Boone County Commission.

While losing millions of dollars has left businesses, property owners, and even schools in shambles, many are hopeful that Governor Jim Justice will be able to turn things around.

"I have the highest hopes. I think Governor Justice will do a great job because I think he is a down to earth fellow and I have great hopes for him," said H.H. "Sonny" Howell Jr., the mayor of Madison, WV.

While county leaders are optimistic for the future, they know that change is not going to happen overnight.

County Commissioner Ed Hendricks says they don't want to put all of their hopes in the return of the coal industry.

Instead, they're looking at projects like the Rock Creek Development Park. The idea was spearheaded by former Governor Tomblin and is now supported by Governor Jim Justice.

"His business savvy, I think, will play a part in the development of that park," said Commissioner Hendricks.

Whether it's coal or something else, people want to bring value back into Boone County's communities.

"My motto is it's a nice place to call home. We have a lot to offer here and we are only 20 minutes from Charleston," said Mayor Howell.