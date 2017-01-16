Coal Communities Hopeful for Future with Governor Jim Justice - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Coal Communities Hopeful for Future with Governor Jim Justice

Posted: Updated:

At his inauguration in Charleston, WV, one hot topic discussed by Governor Jim Justice was coal mining.

While the industry once kept West Virginia's southern counties rich, now many coal communities are struggling to get by. 

"Our coal severance money has dropped from about $5.5 million several years ago to where it looks like we are going to make $700,000 to $800,000 this year," said Ed Hendricks, a member of the Boone County Commission. 

While losing millions of dollars has left businesses, property owners, and even schools in shambles, many are hopeful that Governor Jim Justice will be able to turn things around.

"I have the highest hopes. I think Governor Justice will do a great job because I think he is a down to earth fellow and I have great hopes for him," said H.H. "Sonny" Howell Jr., the mayor of Madison, WV. 

While county leaders are optimistic for the future, they know that change is not going to happen overnight. 

County Commissioner Ed Hendricks says they don't want to put all of their hopes in the return of the coal industry.

Instead, they're looking at projects like the Rock Creek Development Park. The idea was spearheaded by former Governor Tomblin and is now supported by Governor Jim Justice. 

"His business savvy, I think, will play a part in the development of that park," said Commissioner Hendricks. 

Whether it's coal or something else, people want to bring value back into Boone County's communities. 

"My motto is it's a nice place to call home. We have a lot to offer here and we are only 20 minutes from Charleston," said Mayor Howell. 

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:42:31 GMT

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

    A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
       

  • Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:14:53 GMT

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

  • Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

    Medical Marijuana Means Losing Your Second Amendment Right in Arkansas

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:35:08 GMT

    Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.

    Your right to bear arms in Arkansas could be taken away if you apply for a medical marijuana card.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts

    Fish Chews On 11-Year-Old Girl's Foot, Causes Bone-Deep Cuts

    Friday, July 21 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-07-21 22:27:51 GMT

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

  • Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function

    Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:37:28 GMT

    Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

    Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

  • Child rapist sentenced to 80 years after impregnating child twice

    Child rapist sentenced to 80 years after impregnating child twice

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:57:46 GMT

    Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.

    Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.