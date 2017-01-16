One Person Injured in Wayne County Shooting

UPDATE: January 17th, 2017, 1:48 p.m.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department confirmed today that an elderly couple were involved in the Spring Valley Drive shooting yesterday.

Terry Bentley and his wife, Betty Bentley, were involved in a physical and verbal altercation yesterday.

Officers say a firearm was introduced during the argument, which resulted in two shots being fired.

Terry Bentley was shot in the foot once by Betty. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Betty was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment.

She was released on bond earlier today.

Officers are investigating and say further charges are pending at this time.

ORIGINAL:?

One person has been shot in Wayne County Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on the 1500 block of Spring Valley Drive in Wayne County, not far from the V.A. Medical Center.

At this time, the injuries received to the victim are unknown at this time.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, and Ceredo Fire all responded to the scene.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.