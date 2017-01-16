One Person Injured in Wayne County Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Injured in Wayne County Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: January 17th, 2017, 1:48 p.m.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department confirmed today that an elderly couple were involved in the Spring Valley Drive shooting yesterday.

Terry Bentley and his wife, Betty Bentley, were involved in a physical and verbal altercation yesterday.

Officers say a firearm was introduced during the argument, which resulted in two shots being fired.

Terry Bentley was shot in the foot once by Betty. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Betty was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. 

She was released on bond earlier today.

Officers are investigating and say further charges are pending at this time.

ORIGINAL:?

One person has been shot in Wayne County Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on the 1500 block of Spring Valley Drive in Wayne County, not far from the V.A. Medical Center.

At this time, the injuries received to the victim are unknown at this time. 

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, and Ceredo Fire all responded to the scene.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All northbound lanes of US-35 at Route 34 are shut down due to a single vehicle crash. The single vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. Dispatchers say that a vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area. At this time, dispatchers are unsure of any injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Winfield Fire Department responded to the accident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police and Fire are investigating after one person was rescued from the Kanawha River and another suffered a heart attack on the banks of the river. Crews at the scene say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. under the Patrick Street Bridge on the Kanawha Boulevard side in Charleston. One person was distressed in the Kanawha River under the bridge and was rescued by emergency crews. That person was transported to CAMC with unknown injuries. Anot...

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

    Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

    Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.

