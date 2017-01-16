New West Virginia Governor and Lawmakers Pledge Cooperation

Justice asks Democrats and republicans to work together on budget

"We have a big hole. We have an incredible crisis." said Governor Jim Justice, (D) WV in his Inaugural speech.

Governor Justice talking about the state's 400 million dollar budget deficit, and calling on Republicans and Democrats to cooperate on solving it. So far, both sides of the aisle are receptive.

"We want to work closely with him to build roads in West Virginia, put people back to work, reform our education system and create jobs and opportunity," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

"I think it's tremendous. I think he can bring manufacturing into here. I believe we can do the educational things he's talking about. I think it's going to be great,"said State Sen. Glenn Jeffries, (D) Putnam.

The Governor spoke about expanding the lumber and agriculture industries, and expansion of tourism and mining as well.

"There's a lot of work. We've got natural resources that God gave us. We've got to figure out a way to mine them effectively," Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone.

And many people on both sides of the aisle want no new taxes.

"Well I was certainly encouraged to hear the Governor talk about trying to ensure that we don't put a larger tax burden on the citizens," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

The Legislature is officially back in session, February 8th.

"Once the celebrations are all over, the Governing begins, with the main focus being on the state's economic problems," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.