What are the odds? Mom, dad, son all share a birthday

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Luke Gardner, AP Luke Gardner, AP

Luke and Hillary Gardner never have a problem remembering each other’s birthday. After all, the husband and wife were born the same day. And so was their son, 27 years later this past December. 

The odds of that happening are about one in 133,000, statisticians say. And that’s a lot less likely than getting hit by lightning sometime in your lifetime, which some put at roughly one in 12,000. 

They weren’t aiming at a joint birthday when their son Cade Lee Gardner was conceived, said Luke Gardner, an assistant pastor at a Baptist church in northeast Mississippi and a student at a nearby campus of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. 

“I really didn’t even put it together until we got pregnant,” he said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “Then we realized, ‘Oh, wow!’” 

Using a smartphone app, he said, his wife calculated a due date of Dec. 15, three days before their joint birthday. Her obstetrician called it for Dec. 19. 

So the couple from Baldwyn, Mississippi, got in some exercise to try to hurry the baby up a bit. The night of Dec. 17, Gardner said, “we went walking” around the parking lot at First Baptist Church of Baldwyn, where Gardner is outreach pastor. 

Whether or not the exercise sped things up, Cade was born at 10:01 a.m. on Dec. 18 -- exactly 27 years after his parents’ birthdate. 

“Hillary is exactly six hours older than me,” Luke Gardner said. She was born at 8:10 a.m. and her husband at 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 18, 1989. 

They learned about their shared birthday before they started dating, while just part of a group of friends who hung out together. 

“I saw it on a Facebook page first and asked about it,” Gardner said. “I couldn’t really believe it when I saw it. I had to confirm it with her.” 

The chance of meeting someone born the same day as you is one in 365, explained Tumulesh Solanky, chair of the math department at the University of New Orleans. He said the chance of two people being born on the same day and having a baby on their birthday is about 1/365 times 1/365. 

“That comes out to .0000000751 -- seven zeros and then 751,” or about 7.5 in a million, he said, which comes to about one in 133,000. Statisticians note that this ignores such factors as leap years and the fact that births are not evenly spaced throughout the year. 

Gardner joked that if he and Hillary Gardner have more children, they may have to try for December. 

“If we have any more kids, if we don’t get pregnant in March, we’ll have to wait till the next year,” he said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  Bees Sting Several Children At Church Function

    Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Hey veterans, you can soon shop tax free. Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans, no matter their branch of service, will be eligible to shop tax-free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service with the same discounts they enjoyed on base while in the military. It's the latest way in which the organization is trying to keep its customers as the armed forces shrink and airmen and soldiers buy more for delivery.

    WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WCMH) — The owners of the Ark Encounter attraction have created controversy by stating they want Christians to reclaim the significance of the rainbow. Ken Ham, co-owner of the attraction, tweeted a photo of the ark lit up in rainbow colors and wrote "Christians need to take back the rainbow." According to WXIX, in his blog post, Ham clarifies his tweet, writing, "The rainbow was a symbol of God's promises before the LGBTQ mo...
    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia's 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism's two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...

    Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.

    Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.

