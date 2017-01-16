Tractor-Trailer Knocks Gas Out to Many in Roane County

A tractor-trailer incident in has knocked gas access out to many residents in Roane County.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Monday at Oak Drive Addition in Spencer.

According to dispatchers and a witness, a tractor-trailer drove down a one-way street. The truck subsequently struck a gas meter, damaging it and the truck.

The driver of that tractor-trailer was not damaged in the incident.

Consumer Gas is working currently to get the gas meter fixed in order for folks in the area to receive service again. At this time, Consumer Gas do not have a timeline on when the meter will be repaired.

Several customers are without gas service in the north Spencer area, but an exact figure could not be calculated.

Consumer Gas could not provide information on exactly what extent of damage was done to the gas meter, but a witness says that the road has had to be dug up in order for the line to be replaced.

Spencer Fire responded to the scene.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.