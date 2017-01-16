Justice Promises at Inaugural Address

CHARLESTON- Governor Jim Justice has a plan to create jobs and get money flowing into the state using innovative ideas and the state's natural resources.

12 million acres of sprawling forest cover 78% of West Virginia. While the resource helps clean the air and attract outdoor enthusiasts, Justice believes it can also help create jobs.

"I'm going to propose an environmental subsidy that will basically pay us a percentage of our wages back on any product made out of hard woods. It very well could bring many, many manufacturing jobs to our great state," Justice said in his address Monday.

To tackle failing roads, Justice wants to find a way to raise $125 per West Virginia and not necessarily through taxes. Hew would put that money into an investment account and sell it to a financial institution.

"I'm going to turn right around and I'm going to take that $1.4-bill and I'm going to put it with as many matching highway dollars as I can. You can absolutely begin highway construction in this state tomorrow," Justice added.

Justice also hopes to balance the budget, partly through major cuts in the Department of Education. He said just 40 years ago West Virginia had double the students, but one-tenth the capitol staff.

"I have an education plan right here. It's going to be the elimination of a bunch of unnecessary agencies. It's going to be a look at education in a different way that has never been looked at in a long, long, long time," Justice said.

Justice is also pledging to tackle the drug epidemic, increase tourism and help struggling coal mines.