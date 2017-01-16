Barboursville Wal-Mart Evacuated Due to Gas Leak

UPDATE: January 17th, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

According to a manager from the Barboursville Wal-Mart, business operations have returned to normal today.

Crews were unable to detect any gas leaks following a report that came in at about 10:35 p.m. last night.

The store had been previously evacuated but has resumed operations.

ORIGINAL:

Cabell County dispatchers confirm that the Barboursville Wal-Mart on Nichols Drive next to the Barboursville Mall has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

The gas leak was reported around 10:35 p.m. Dispatchers say that a gas smell was being reported at the pharmacy in that Wal-Mart.

Everyone has been cleared from the scene safely, and crews are working to fix the gas leak.

Barboursville Fire responded to the scene.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.